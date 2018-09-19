BTS Becomes First S. Korean Musicians to Win Prize at American Music Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS has become the first group of South Korean musicians to win an American Music Award(AMA).The group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said Wednesday the seven-member act received the Favorite Social Artist award at the 2018 AMAs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday.BTS beat out some of the big names in the music industry such as Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.The band, who are currently in London as part of their world tour, accepted the award through a video message, expressing thanks for the honor and support from their fan club known as the Army.The AMAs are generally considered one of three leading music awards in the U.S. alongside the Billboard and Grammy awards.BTS received the Top Social Artist Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May.