Police Seek Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Oil Tank Fire for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday once again sought an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with a recent gasoline storage tank fire in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.A 27-year-old Sri Lankan man is accused of causing an explosion and fire at a facility managed by Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation Sunday, after he released a sky lantern from a nearby construction site where he works.An earlier warrant for his arrest was denied pending further investigation.Although there were no casualties from the fire, more than two-point-six million liters of gasoline were ignited, causing damage worth four-point-three billion won.