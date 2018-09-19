Survey: 80% of S. Koreans Against Abolishing Death Penalty

Photo : KBS News

A new survey shows four in five South Koreans are against abolishing capital punishment but a solid majority say it should be used carefully.The survey was presented at the National Assembly on Wednesday during a debate session arranged by the National Human Rights Commission to mark the 16th World Day against the Death Penalty.Among the one-thousand adults surveyed, 20-point-three percent said the death penalty should be abolished while 19-point-nine percent said it should be strengthened.The other 59-point-eight percent said it should remain in place but executions should be carried out more prudently.The survey was conducted and announced by Professor Kim Do-woo of Kyungnam University.