Massive Human Rights Violation at Infamous Busan Institute Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

A prosecutorial commission has advised the government to apologize to those who were treated inhumanely at an infamous welfare institute in Busan during the military rule in the 1970s and 1980s.A commission affiliated with the Ministry of Justice made the call on Wednesday while announcing the result of the Supreme Court’s investigation into the long-held suspicions surrounding the Brothers Home.Confirming that massive human rights violations occurred at the institute, the commission also advised the government to establish a special law to mandate additional inspections into the case and to help the victims.The commission said the inmates were incarcerated illegally and exposed to physical violence and forced labor, adding the then prosecution interfered in the previous investigation and scaled down the illegalities that took place.It also said the internal rule of the then Interior Ministry that served as the basis for the internment at the institute was confirmed to violate basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution.Around three-thousand disabled or homeless people were locked up in the Busan institute between 1975 and 1987. The institute admitted 513 of them died, although there are speculations this number could be higher.