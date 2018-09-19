Moon Commemorates Fierce Korean War Battle

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in paid tribute to the fallen soldiers from one of the fiercest battles during the Korean War.Moon’s message for the heroes of the Changjin Lake Campaign was read at the War Memorial in Seoul on Wednesday during the third annual event to commemorate the November 1950 campaign.In the message read by Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Pi Woo-jin, the president said South Korea will not forget the deadly combat or sacrifices of the South Korean and U.S. soldiers.He said the blood-tied connection and friendship between South Koreans and Americans has led to their companionship on the path toward peace, adding the journey of the bilateral alliance for peace will continue.Noting that the Korean Peninsula is moving closer to a permanent peace, Moon said the courageous march during the battle has become the first step toward peace on the peninsula.The battle staged in South Hamgyeong Province in North Korea is more commonly known as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. It also produced the miraculous evacuation of some 90-thousand civilians, including Moon's parents from Hungnam, North Korea, to the South.