S. Korea, Mexico Begin to Discuss Economic Cooperation at Deputy PM Level

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Mexico have launched the first bilateral consultative body to discuss economic issues on a deputy prime minister level.According to Seoul’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the South Korea-Mexico economic cooperation committee held its first meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon led the South Korean delegates while Mexico was led by Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya.During the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly cope with growing trade protectionism around the world and work together to advocate free trade. They also agreed to cooperate on knowledge-sharing projects, public-private partnerships and fintech.