Moon Instructs Strengthened Punishment against Drunk Driving

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to strengthen punishment against drunk driving as well as efforts to prevent first-time offenders from committing such acts again.Moon gave the orders at a meeting with his senior and junior secretaries at the top office on Wednesday.He mentioned a public petition calling for harsher punishment against those caught driving under the influence, which has gained more than 250-thousand signatures, and pointed out the current criteria for punishing drunk driving is not strict enough.Moon said although the number of casualties from DUI-related accidents in the country has more than halved in the past decade, it is still at a high level with around 400 people killed in such accidents last year.He stressed that a DUI is not a mistake but a potentially murderous act and can completely destroy another person’s life.