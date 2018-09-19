Police Request to Arrest Sri Lankan Suspect in Oil Tank Fire Dismissed

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided not to seek an arrest warrant for a South Asian suspect in connection to a recent gasoline storage tank fire in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Goyang Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, the Euijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office dismissed on Wednesday a request to arrest the 27-year-old Sri Lankan man. The man, who was locked up at the police station, was then released.He is accused of causing an explosion and fire at a facility managed by Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation Sunday, after he flew a sky lantern from a nearby construction site where he works.Although there were no casualties from the blaze, more than two-point-six million liters of gasoline were ignited, causing damage worth four-point-three billion won.Police said despite the dismissal of the arrest warrant, they will continue to investigate the suspect, adding a temporary travel ban will be imposed on him.