Minister Reiterates Vow to Offer Free High School Education from 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has reiterated a plan to provide free high school education beginning next year.In a meeting with reporters at the government complex in Sejong City on Wednesday, Yoo said if it is difficult to make high school education free all at once, gradual implementation will be opted. She added that she is discussing related measures with education superintendents.Yoo said cities and provinces capable of securing budgets will be encouraged to offer free high school education first from no later than the 2019 fall semester.The minister was also asked about how regional governments can finance the related budget, presumed to be worth around two trillion won in total per year. She said revising the law to allocate more central government funds to the regions will be best, but other measures will also be considered.