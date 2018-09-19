Defense Minister: S. Korea, UNC Discussing Inter-Korean Military Agreements

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo says South Korea is in discussions with the United Nations Command over recent inter-Korean military agreements aimed at supporting the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration.Jeong told lawmakers during an audit of his ministry on Wednesday that he expects the UNC will consent to the implementation of the agreements intended to ease tensions between the two Koreas.Meanwhile, he dismissed speculation that military cooperation with the North will negatively affect Seoul’s plan to boost its military capacity through the so-called three-axis system, including the Kill Chain system to preemptively strike North Korea’s nuclear and other missiles.The other two axes refer to the Korean Air and Missile Defense(KAMD) system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system, aimed at eliminating the North’s leadership in the event of contingency.