S. Korea Proposes N. Korea's Presence at National Sports Festival

South Korea's sports minister says he has proposed North Korea participate in the South’s annual national sports festival to be held in Seoul next year.Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-hwan revealed the plan during a parliamentary inspection of government agencies on Wednesday, adding he presented the idea during a recent meeting with North Korean sports minister Kim Il-guk.Do also said he asked the North to send athletes to several international sporting events in the South, including next year’s FINA World Championships in Gwangju.The minister said in return, the North asked South Korea to take part in table tennis and weightlifting events in the North. He added the two Koreas will hold working- and minister-level talks frequently to continue related discussions.