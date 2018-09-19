Estonian President Stresses Education for Women in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid emphasized the importance of education for women as she received an honorary doctoral degree Wednesday from a women's college in South Korea.During a ceremony at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, Kaljulaid said dictators are against educating women because they know the smarter moms become, the smarter the public becomes.Expressing regret many women today are still not going to school, the president emphasized women’s own efforts to change the situation and called for help for fellow women to enjoy the same opportunities to learn.