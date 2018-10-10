41 Vessels to Participate in Naval Fleet Review in Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

The highlight event of an international naval fleet review will be held on Thursday in waters off Jeju Island.A total of 41 vessels and 24 aircraft from 12 foreign countries, including the United States and Russia, will participate in the event set to begin at 2 p.m.The event will begin with a review of domestic and foreign warships and aircraft, and also feature a review of foreign warships and a congratulatory air show by the South Korean Air Force.In the naval review, five P-3 maritime patrol aircraft of the South Korean Navy will lead the fleet, followed by a mid-air showcase of South Korea's naval helicopters, such as its Lynx and AW-159 choppers.South Korea will mobilize 24 warships for the fleet review, including the amphibious landing ship Dokdo and the landing ship Cheonjabong. The U.S. dispatched three vessels including the USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered supercarrier.This is the third time the Korean Navy is holding the once-in-a-decade review since 1998.