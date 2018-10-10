S. Korea Maintains Current Account Surplus for 78th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea maintained a current account surplus for the 78th consecutive month in August thanks to a recovery in global trade and strong chip exports.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to eight-point-44 billion dollars in August, up from six billion dollars a year ago. The figure represents a slight decrease from eight-point-76 billion dollars recorded in July.The goods account surplus rose to eleven-point-24 billion dollars from nine-point-18 billion dollars a year ago.The service account remained in the red, posting a deficit of two-point-11 billion dollars. In particular, the travel account deficit was one-point-54 billion dollars, its largest in seven months.