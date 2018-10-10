Comfort Women Film Festival to Open in Washington in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

An international film festival on the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery will be held in Washington next month.The Washington Coalition for Comfort Women Issues, a non-government organization that advocates for the rights of wartime victims, said on Wednesday that it will jointly hold the WCCW Inaugural International Film Festival with American University from November ninth to eleventh.The group said the event will showcase nine films and documentaries from South Korea, China, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands with focus on the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery during World War Two.The festival will begin with "I Can Speak," a South Korean film that uses comedy to discuss the deeper topic of comfort women.