Foreign Minister: Pompeo Expressed Displeasure over Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed displeasure over a military agreement signed last month between the two Koreas to reduce military tensions.During a parliamentary audit of the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, a lawmaker asked Kang about media reports on the matter and she admitted Pompeo had strongly complained about the agreement.Kang said that Pompeo asked many questions about the content of the agreement during telephone conversations held before it was signed.The minister added that during telephone talks held after the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, Pompeo congratulated on the outcome of the summit after listening to her explanations.In the agreement, the two Koreas decided to each withdraw eleven guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on a trial basis, to carry out a joint project to excavate Korean War remains in the DMZ and to disarm the Joint Security Area in Panmunjeom.They also agreed to set maritime, air and ground buffer zones in frontline areas to reduce military tension and prevent accidental clashes, and stop military exercises near the Military Demarcation Line starting November first.