S. Korean Stocks Open Sharply Lower on US Losses

South Korean stocks slipped over two percent Thursday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 52-point-13 points, or two-point-34 percent, to two-thousand-176-point-48, as of 9:07 a.m.In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged three-point-15 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled four-point-08 percent as investors worried about rising U.S. Treasury yields and protracted trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Following the drops, individuals dumped over 52 billion won worth of Korean shares, while foreigners and institutions are net buying 12 billion won and 42-and-a-half billion, respectively.On the KOSPI bourse, most shares are falling, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipping over two-point-five percent.SK Hynix, the second-biggest share on KOSPI, fell two-point-84 percent, while number three, Celltrion, retreated one-point-22 percent.