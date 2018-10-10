N. Korea, China, Russia Call For 'Corresponding Measures' to Pyongyang's Denuclearization Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of North Korea, China and Russia have called for "corresponding measures" in response to the North's steps toward denuclearization.In particular, they called for easing UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang in response to the "significant and practical steps" the North has taken toward denuclearization.The agreements came during the three countries' trilateral meeting in Moscow Tuesday attended by North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and her Chinese and Russian counterparts Kong Xuanyou and Igor Morgulov.According to a joint statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the three diplomats agreed denuclearization should be carried out in a "stage-by-stage and simultaneous way" and trust-building should be the main goal.The talks came as North Korea and the U.S. are pushing for their second summit after a stalemate over their different priorities in the denuclearization process.