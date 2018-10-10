Over 48,000 Foreigners Visited S. Korea for Cosmetic Procedures Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 48-thousand foreigners visited South Korea last year to get cosmetic surgery, spending some 215 billion won.The Health Ministry's data submitted for a parliamentary audit Thursday showed a total of some 398-thousand foreigner patients spent 640 billion won in medical fees last year.Twelve percent came for cosmetic procedures and the money they spent accounted for nearly 34 percent of the total medical spending by foreign visitors.While the number of foreigners seeking medical services in South Korea dropped six-point-five percent on-year, close to one-thousand more foreigners came for cosmetic procedures in 2017 compared to the year before.Data showed more than 20 percent of the foreigners received treatment in internal medicine departments, followed by plastic surgery, dermatology and medical checkups.