Parliamentary Inspection of Government Enters 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary audit and inspection of the administration has entered its second day with 14 assembly committees grilling key government officials.At the foreign affairs and unification committee on Thursday, rival parties again clashed over Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's earlier remarks about the possible lifting of South Korea's sanctions on the North.Lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party demanded that the minister explain what she had really meant.While defending the minister, the ruling Democratic Party called for keeping alive the momentum in improving cross-border relations, which was created through three rounds of inter-Korean summits.Rival parties also butted heads at the education committee, with opposition lawmakers blasting the government for pushing ahead with the appointment of new Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae despite strong protests about her ethical lapses.