Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has seen the coldest day of this fall on Thursday with morning lows dipping below freezing point in the northern mountain regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the season's first ice was reported at Mt. Seorak in Gangwon Province, where the mercury fell to minus four-point-one degrees Celsius.Morning lows in Seoul stood at six-point-one degrees Celsius.The weather agency predicted that the temperature will likely be even lower on Friday.