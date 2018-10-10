Vatican Waiting for Kim Jong-un's Invitation to Officially Arrive

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vatican says it is waiting for North Korea's official invitation to Pope Francis, amid rising speculations about his possible visit to Pyongyang.The pontiff's spokesman Greg Burke said that the Vatican has nothing more to comment for now.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in the Holy See next Thursday during a nine-day tour of Europe.Moon is expected to officially deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pope to visit Pyongyang at the meeting.The North Korean leader reportedly told Moon of his wish for the pope to visit the North during their summit in Pyongyang last month.