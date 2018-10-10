Prosecutors Summon Former NCA Deputy Lim Jong-hun for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned former deputy chief of the National Court Administration Lim Jong-hun, who is a key figure in the judicial power abuse scandal under ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Thursday that Lim was called to appear for questioning as a suspect at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.Lim is suspected of drawing up or ordering documents related to the top court using controversial trials as bargaining chips to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for the establishment of a new appellate court.He is also accused of consulting with then-senior presidential foreign affairs secretary concerning the litigation of Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War Two seeking compensation from Japanese firms.Prosecutors earlier raided Lim's residence and office and obtained a USB flash drive containing internal files from the top court's governing body.