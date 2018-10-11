Pres. Moon Vows to Help Heal Wounds of Gangjeong Villagers Affected by Naval Base

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to do all he can to heal the wounds of the residents of Gangjeong Village on Jeju Island, who have endured great pain during the past eleven years from the construction of a nearby naval base.During his remarks at the start of an international fleet review involving the navies of host South Korea and 12 other countries Thursday, Moon said Jeju Island, the island of peace is a place where reconciliation was achieved after years of conflict and pain.It is the first time Moon made reference to Gangjeong Village residents since taking office in May last year.The government selected the small fishing town as the site for its naval base in 2007 when Moon was chief of staff for former President Roh Moo-hyun. The plan triggered protests from village residents and activists that the base could destroy the residents' livelihoods and the island's environment. The construction of the Jeju base was completed in 2016.