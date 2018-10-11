Highlight Event of International Naval Fleet Review Held in Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main event of the South Korean Navy's International Fleet Review was held Thursday in waters off Jeju Island with a total of 41 vessels and 24 aircraft from 12 countries taking part. Japan decided not to send its warship amid a row over its Maritime Self-Defense Forces' plan to fly the controversial Rising Sun flag, which is considered a symbol of Japan's imperialist past in South Korea.Our Hong Suhryung has the details.Report: The South Korean Navy's International Fleet Review began its five-day run Wednesday at the nation’s Southern-most Jeju Island.The highlight of the event took place Thursday beginning with a review of domestic warships and aircraft. It also featured a review of foreign warships and a congratulatory air show by the South Korean Air Force.In the naval review, five P-3 maritime patrol aircraft of the South Korean Navy led the fleet, followed by a showcase of South Korea's naval helicopters, such as its Lynx and AW-159 choppers.South Korea mobilized 24 warships for the fleet review, including the amphibious landing ship Dokdo and the landing ship Cheonjabong. The U.S. dispatched three vessels including the USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered supercarrier.Japan, which was originally scheduled to participate in the fleet review, decided not to send its warship amid a row over its Maritime Self-Defense Forces' plan to fly the controversial Rising Sun flag.South Korea had requested that Japan instead fly its national flag, as the Rising Sun flag had served as the symbol of Imperial Japan during its brutal colonization of Korea in the early 20th century.South Korea first held the once-in-a-decade event in 1998 to mark the 50th anniversary of its military's founding.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.