S. Korea Ranks 2nd in World Bank Human Capital Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea came in second in the World Bank Group's human capital index(HCI), which shows the productivity of the next generation of workers.In the group's latest report Thursday, Singapore ranked first out of 157 countries, followed by South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.The HCI measures the amount of human capital that a child born today can expect to attain by age 18, and is made up of five indicators such as the probability of survival to age five, a child's expected years of schooling and adult survival rate.According to the report, a child born in South Korea will enjoy a productivity rate of 84 percent, compared to what he or she could attain if provided with a complete education and good health. The comparable figure globally is 75 percent.Between 2012 and 2017, the HCI for South Korea increased from zero-point-79 to zero-point-84.