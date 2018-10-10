BTS to Feature on Cover of Time Magazine

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS will feature on the cover of Time magazine after making it onto Time's Next Generation Leaders list.The U.S. weekly on Wednesday gave an online preview of its October 22nd edition showing the Korean boy band on the cover with a story titled "How BTS Is Taking Over the World."Time said that like The Beatles and One Direction before them, BTS serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and ear-worm choruses, alongside dance moves in the vein of New Kids on the Block and *NSYNC.It went on to say that the most popular boy band in the world is also breaking new ground, noting that not only is BTS the first Korean act to sell out a U.S. stadium but they’ve done so without catering to Western audiences.The article said that even as K-pop, since its genesis in the 1990s, matured to a nearly five-billion-dollar industry with fans around the world, its biggest stars largely failed to gain traction in Western markets.But Time said that when BTS arrived in 2013, it was clear they would play by new rules.