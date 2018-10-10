Moon to Watch BTS Perform in Paris Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will watch South Korean boy band BTS perform in Paris on Sunday.The top office said the president was scheduled to attend a concert marking the friendship between Korea and France during his state visit to France.Some 400 people will attend the bilateral friendship concert in Paris, including around 200 French officials and artists, a hundred preselected French fans of the Korean Wave and 20 or so students majoring in Korean studies at seven universities in Paris.Moon will arrive in France on Saturday as part of his four-nation Europe tour that will also take him to Brussels to attend the summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting.