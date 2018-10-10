38 North Observes Dismantlement Activity at Missile Test Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring Web site "38 North" has reported activity at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on North Korea's west coast which the North pledged to dismantle during inter-Korean summit talks last month.38 North said that a review of commercial satellite imagery from spring to fall this year reveals "activity beyond the previously reported dismantlement steps" taken at the launch pad and vertical engine test stand at the launching station.It also said that North Korea appears to have altered the original roof of the fuel/oxidizer bunker at the launch pad.But the report said that the limited image resolution precludes determining whether the activity is just a structural modification or an additional step toward implementing Pyongyang's pledge to dismantle the key missile test site.Imagery from March and May shows the original roof of the fuel/oxidizer structure as smooth and flat but the next available image from July reveals a change in the roof's appearance.The Web site said there may be objects on the roof or parts of the roof could have been dismantled.38 North also pointed out that if confirmed by further activity, dismantlement of the fuel/oxidizer bunkers would be "another important step" in fulfilling Pyongyang's pledge.