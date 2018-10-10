FM: S. Korea Not to Abstain from Vote on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says South Korea will not abstain from voting on a fresh UN resolution condemning North Korea’s human rights situation.Kang made the remark during a parliamentary audit of the ministry on Thursday, responding to questions from Representative Chung Jin-suk of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).When asked whether the South will vote for this year’s UN resolution on the issue, Kang explained the adoption of such a resolution is traditionally made by consensus, not voting. However, she revealed that Seoul is an active participant in the process of drafting the new resolution, indicating that the country will approve it.Last year, the UN adopted a North Korea human rights resolution by consensus. The South jointly proposed it together with other countries, including the U.S., who Kang expects to again support this year’s resolution.