Ministries Begin Talks over Funding Free High School Education

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae says related government agencies are discussing how to fund a plan to offer free high school education beginning next year.Speaking at a parliamentary audit session on Thursday, Yoo said the government believes it is possible to take the first steps for free high school education no later than the second semester of next year.She said they are looking into several plans on how to secure related budgets, adding the Education Ministry has already begun discussing the issue with the Finance Ministry.Noting that growing tax revenues this year is paving the way for the move, the minister said the central government needs to transfer more funds to local governments to help with the free education project.