Growth of Seoul Apartment Prices Slows for 4th Straight Week

Photo : KBS News

The growth of the average price of apartments in Seoul has been slowing over the past four weeks.The Korea Appraisal Board revealed Thursday that the weekly growth rate compiled at the start of the week stood at zero-point-07 percent. It is the fourth consecutive week the figure dropped since the zero-point-45 percent recorded on September tenth.It also marks the lowest weekly growth of Seoul apartment prices since zero-point-07 percent on June 18th.Meanwhile, the average price of apartments in surrounding Gyeonggi Province grew faster from a week prior due in part to improved commuting conditions to and from the capital.