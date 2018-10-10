Gov't to Allow Commercial Breaks on Terrestrial TV Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to allow commercial breaks for terrestrial broadcasters.Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Hyo-sung said at a parliamentary audit session on Thursday that the agency has made an internal plan to push for the change, adding advance public notice of related legislation will be made soon.He said banning interspersed commercials is considered unreasonable now given the fast changing broadcasting environment.Lee said the KCC listened to the opinions of the Korea Information Society Development Institute(KISDI), civic groups and media outlets before setting up the plan and that legislation will be pushed within the year.