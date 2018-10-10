Kim Jong-un, Putin Exchange Messages to Mark 70th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and Russia exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.The North's Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Shimbum on Friday published the messages from Chairman Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.In his message, Kim said that North Korea-Russia relations have developed based on the principle of mutual respect, neighborly friendship and mutual benefits and that this tradition has been carried on in the new century.The message also expressed hope that relations would continue to develop steadily and constructively in line with the requirements of the new era and the interests of the peoples of the two countries.Putin’s message said he's convinced that the two sides will further strengthen all reciprocal relations, including the three-party program with South Korea, which certainly complies with the interests of the peoples of the two countries and will contribute to strengthening security and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as in Northeast Asia.