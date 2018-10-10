Job Growth Improves Slightly in Sept., but Remains Sluggish

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's job growth slightly increased in September, but the monthly data remained below 100-thousand for the eighth consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the number of employed people last month stood at 27-point-05 million, up 45-thousand from a year earlier.The monthly job growth figure, which hovered around 300-thousand last year, has remained below 100-thousand since February.The country's overall employment rate dropped two tenths of a percentage point on-year to 61-point-two percent, while the jobless rate came to three-point-six percent last month, up point-three percentage point.The number of jobless people stood at one-point-02 million, up 92-thousand from a year earlier.The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, came to eight-point-eight percent, down four tenths of a percentage point from a year earlier.