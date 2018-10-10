Japan Protests S. Korean Lawmakers' Planned Trip to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly lodged a protest to Seoul over South Korean lawmakers' plan to visit the Dokdo islets.According to Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily on Friday, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday that the ministry lodged a serious complaint the previous day through the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.The official made the remarks during a meeting of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party's(LDP) special committee on Japanese territory.The Japanese Foreign Ministry reportedly conveyed its position that the South Korean lawmakers' planned trip to Dokdo is unacceptable and extremely regrettable, calling for its cancellation.The LDP's special committee on Thursday adopted a resolution expressing strong protest against what it called Seoul's unacceptable violations of Tokyo's rights.The move comes after members of the South Korean parliamentary education committee on Wednesday announced a plan to visit the islets in the East Sea as part of a parliamentary audit on October 22nd three days ahead of Dokdo Day.