BMW Korea Likely to Recall Additional Vehicles

The Korean unit of the German automaker BMW, which is carrying out a massive recall following a series of engine fires caused by faulty parts, is likely to recall additional vehicles.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority said on Friday that a private-government joint inspection team decided to seek an additional recall for the 118d model.The model is not included in the ongoing recall of 106-thousand BMW vehicles in 42 models, but was found to have the same defects in a cooler in the exhaust-gas recirculation(EGR) modules. BMW has blamed a leaky cooler in the EGR component for the engine fires.The ministry said that BMW Korea on Monday expressed its intent to recall the vehicles and is conducting an internal review, adding the recall will begin as soon as the firm submits a related plan.