Rival Parties Lock Horns Over Gov't's Income-Led Growth, Nuclear Exit Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

On day three of the National Assembly's annual audit of government agencies, rival parties locked horns over the Moon Jae-in administration's income-led growth and nuclear energy phase-out policies.At an audit of the SMEs and Startups Ministry, the main opposition Liberal Korea Party criticized that the government's minimum wage hikes and shortened workweeks have hurt the economy and people's livelihoods.The ruling Democratic Party defended the government's income-led growth policy, saying it will take time to resolve issues in the process of restructuring the economy to operate in a virtuous cycle.At an audit of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, opposition parties raised concerns over the effectiveness of the nuclear energy phase-out policy, while the ruling party argued a policy change centered on eco-friendly energy is a global trend.An audit of the Justice Ministry was adjourned after parties clashed over President Moon saying Thursday that he would consider pardons for residents of Jeju Island's Gangjeong Village involved in protests against the construction of a nearby naval base.