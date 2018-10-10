Two Koreas Preparing for High-Level Talks to Implement Pyongyang Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas are preparing for high-level talks to discuss ways to implement the deal made between their leaders in Pyongyang last month, which calls for easing tensions and fostering inter-Korean exchanges.At a briefing Friday, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said the two sides are in consultations on holding high-level talks soon, adding they haven't worked out the details, such as the timetable or location.Seoul has proposed the meeting be held early next week and is currently waiting for Pyongyang's response.Ahead of the meeting, the spokesperson also said the two Koreas decided to skip Friday's weekly meeting at their joint liaison office in North Korea's border town of Gaeseong.