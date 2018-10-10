Ex-Pres. Lee to Appeal Corruption Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak will appeal his 15 year prison sentence from the district court.According to his legal counsel Kang Hoon Friday, Lee decided to make appeal against the corruption and other charges he was found guilty of.Kang said his client plans to have faith in the court one more time, adding required documents will be submitted to the Seoul High Court in the afternoon. Prosecutors have also appealed the ruling.The former president denies he is the owner of his brother's auto parts company DAS and that he used his presidential power to benefit the firm and himself.He also denies being aware of Samsung paying lawsuit expenses on behalf of DAS.Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court found Lee was the de facto owner of DAS and that he accepted a five-point-nine billion won bribe from Samsung.Prosecutors had demanded a 20-year prison term for Lee, with a 15 billion won fine.