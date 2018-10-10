Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.51%
Write: 2018-10-12 16:01:46 / Update: 2018-10-12 16:54:55
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rebounded on Friday after the previous day's plunge of more than four percent. It added 32-point-18 points, or one-point-51 percent, to close at two-thousand-161-point-85.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 24-point-12 points, or three-point-41 percent. It ended the day at 731-point-50.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened thirteen won against the dollar, to end the session at one-thousand-131-point-four won.
