Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.51%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rebounded on Friday after the previous day's plunge of more than four percent. It added 32-point-18 points, or one-point-51 percent, to close at two-thousand-161-point-85.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 24-point-12 points, or three-point-41 percent. It ended the day at 731-point-50.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened thirteen won against the dollar, to end the session at one-thousand-131-point-four won.