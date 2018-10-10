Inter-Korea Two Koreas Hold Working-Level Military Talks in Panmunjeom

The two Koreas have held working-level military talks to discuss the implementation of an inter-Korean military accord signed during recent inter-Korean summits.



According to Seoul’s Defense Ministry, the cross-border meeting was held on Friday for about an hour from 10 a.m. at the Military Armistice Commission within the Joint Security Area(JSA) in Panmunjeom.



The two sides checked on the progress of joint operations to remove mines and explosives in the border zone. They also discussed other issues, including disarming the JSA, a joint excavation of the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War and withdrawal of some guard posts from the demilitarized zone.



The discussion was arranged after the North proposed it be held during general-level military talks early this month.



The South Korean ministry said the two sides will continue to make mutual efforts so the military portions of the inter-Korean agreements can be implemented as planned.