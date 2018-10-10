Gov't Seeks Parliament's Ratification of KORUS FTA Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government submitted a motion on Friday seeking parliamentary approval on a revision to the country’s free trade agreement with the United States.It is a follow-up measure to the signing of the revised KORUS FTA in New York late last month.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said along with the motion, it also submitted to parliament its evaluation of the revision’s possible impact on the country’s trade.The revised FTA will take effect once both governments exchange written notifications of completion of necessary domestic procedures.