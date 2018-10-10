Prosecution Appeals High Court's Decision on Lotte Group Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court will deliver a final verdict on Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who was convicted of extending bribes to former President Park Geun-hye.The prosecution said Friday that it appealed the Seoul High Court’s decision on Shin's sentence. Last Friday, the appellate court gave him to two and half years in prison, suspended for four years.The high court acknowledged the Lotte chief gave seven billion won in bribes to a government-linked sports foundation in return for business favors from Park. However, it noted Shin’s passive response to the president's first request, acknowledging his fear of future disadvantages if he turned it down.A lower court also sentenced Shin to two and a half years in prison in February. Lotte Group is appealing the high court’s decision in protest of the guilty verdicts.