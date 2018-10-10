S. Korea, UAE Hold First High-Level '2+2' Meeting in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have held their first vice minister-level talks, involving diplomatic and defense officials from both countries.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the so-called two-plus-two meeting, held in the South Korean capital on Friday, discussed measures to advance their special strategic partnership.The two sides agreed that expanding cooperation on national security and defense serve the interests of both countries. They also agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms to achieve these goals, including the two-plus-two meeting.Both countries expressed satisfaction with the progress of the partnership and agreed to strengthen bilateral communication via various channels.The gathering was held as a follow-up to a bilateral summit arranged during President Moon Jae-in’s official visit to the Middle Eastern country in March.