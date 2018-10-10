Menu Content

2018-10-12

AOA to Perform at Closing of Asian Para Games in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean girl group AOA will perform in the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia. 

FNC Entertainment, the management agency for the six-member group, announced the plan on Friday. 

The Paralympic edition of the Indonesian Asian Games will draw to a close with a closing ceremony slated to be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta at 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

It will not be the first time for AOA to perform in Indonesia. During President Moon Jae-in's state visit to the country last year, they performed to promote success for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. 

Other K-pop groups graced the closing ceremony of the Indonesian Asian Games in August, including Super Junior and iKON.
