AOA to Perform at Closing of Asian Para Games in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean girl group AOA will perform in the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia.FNC Entertainment, the management agency for the six-member group, announced the plan on Friday.The Paralympic edition of the Indonesian Asian Games will draw to a close with a closing ceremony slated to be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta at 4 p.m. on Saturday.It will not be the first time for AOA to perform in Indonesia. During President Moon Jae-in's state visit to the country last year, they performed to promote success for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Other K-pop groups graced the closing ceremony of the Indonesian Asian Games in August, including Super Junior and iKON.