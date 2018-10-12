Moon Launches Mission to Realize Pope Visit to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in embarked on a tour of Europe on Saturday. After making a state visit to France he will visit Italy and Vatican City, among other destinations. Moon is expected to give Pope Francis an invitation to Pyongyang from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in left for Europe on Saturday for a nine-day trip aimed at gaining global support for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.After his state visit to France on the first leg of his tour, Moon will head to Italy, Vatican City, Belgium and Denmark for bilateral and multilateral engagements.Key presidential officials said that throughout the trip Moon will explain to his counterparts about the recent improvements in North Korea issues made at inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea talks.In addition to sharing his vision for establishing permanent peace on the peninsula, Moon is also hoping to bring Pope Francis to North Korea.During his meeting with Pope Francis on Thursday, Moon will deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom explained that during the September inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, Moon suggested that Kim meet the pope, noting the pontiff is very interested in peace on the Korean Peninsula. Kim is said to have promised Moon he would give a fervent welcome to the pope if he visited Pyongyang.During his tour of Europe, Moon is scheduled to hold half a dozen full-fledged summits and also join the heads of 51 European and Asian countries as well as EU representatives at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting, or ASEM, in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.In addition to his focus on peace, Moon is also expected to share how his "inclusive growth" policy can contribute to the world's sustainable growth goals.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.