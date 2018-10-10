Two Koreas to Hold High-level Talks This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold high-level talks this week to discuss the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration announced after the September inter-Korean summit.South Korea's Unification Ministry said Sunday that Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead a five-member delegation to the talks set for Monday at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.Other South Korean delegates include Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, Vice Land and Transport Minister Kim Jeong-ryeol and Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-gang.The North Korean delegation will be led by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification. He will be accompanied by Vice Railroad Minister Kim Yun-hyok, Vice Minister for Land and Environment Protection Pak Ho-yong and Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u.