Body Recovery Efforts Under Way for Climbers Killed on Nepal Peak

Write: 2018-10-14 13:24:59Update: 2018-10-14 14:17:24

A local rescue team in Nepal left on Sunday morning to retrieve the bodies of five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides who were killed in a severe snowstorm on a Himalayan mountain.
 
Nepal Sherpas told KBS that a local rescue team of four people left Pokhara Airport at 10:30 a.m. Korea time.
 
A helicopter carrying the rescue team will reportedly identify the exact locations of the bodies and a larger helicopter will transport them one by one to a nearby village. After the recovery operation, the bodies of the South Korean climbers will be transported to Kathmandu.
 
Meanwhile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry will send a quick response team of two officials as early as Monday to bring the retrieved bodies back home.
