Body Recovery Efforts Under Way for Climbers Killed on Nepal Peak

Photo : YONHAP News

A local rescue team in Nepal left on Sunday morning to retrieve the bodies of five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides who were killed in a severe snowstorm on a Himalayan mountain.Nepal Sherpas told KBS that a local rescue team of four people left Pokhara Airport at 10:30 a.m. Korea time.A helicopter carrying the rescue team will reportedly identify the exact locations of the bodies and a larger helicopter will transport them one by one to a nearby village. After the recovery operation, the bodies of the South Korean climbers will be transported to Kathmandu.Meanwhile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry will send a quick response team of two officials as early as Monday to bring the retrieved bodies back home.