FISU Proposes Seoul, Pyongyang Jointly Host 2021 Summer Universiad

Photo : YONHAP News

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) reportedly proposed that Seoul and Pyongyang jointly hold the 2021 Summer Universiade.Seoul City said on Sunday that FISU Secretary-General Eric Saintrond made the proposal on October 4th during his meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Switzerland, who was on a European tour at the time.The mayor reportedly responded that South Korea needs to review whether the two Koreas co-hosting the event would be appropriate, given that they have to focus on a plan to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics. Park reportedly told the FISU official that he would reply after sufficient discussions with the government on the matter.Turkmenistan was selected as the host of the 2021 Summer Universide, but the country gave up hosting the event.